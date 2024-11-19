Lainey Wilson honored by her hometown of Baskin, Louisiana

Lainey Wilson was blown away by what she received before playing a show in her home state of Louisiana. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser officially declared a stretch of LA 15, a highway Lainey has driven many times, “Lainey Wilson Highway.” To top that off, she was also honored with “Lainey Wilson Day” in her hometown of Baskin, Louisiana!
Yesterday, we put up a marker on the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honoring @laineywilson! This recognition celebrates her incredible contributions to country music and her roots in Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/bSeDq3HdHB— Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (@LouisianaLtGov) November 17, 2024