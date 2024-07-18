Lainey Wilson hints that she may return to ‘Yellowstone’ for second half of season 5

ARTIST PHOTOS: Friday at Country Concert '24 Check out these photos of Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch, Big & Rich, and many more from Friday at Country Concert '24 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (Rentz Photography)

Lainey Wilson was at the premiere of Twisters when she was asked if her character, Abby, would be making a return to the hit show Yellowstone.

Lainey said it was “good news” but they are currently trying to work filming around her schedule.

“I can’t wink, but I’m doing something with my eye right now. It’s good news, I’ll tell you that. Honestly, I don’t know when exactly they’re gonna start back up… the truth is, we’re trying to make sure that we have enough time to get in there and get it done, ‘cuz we’ve still got a lot going on right now, but it’s a priority.”