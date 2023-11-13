Lainey Wilson has a new Stanley Cup on the way for fans

If you missed your chance at Lainey Wilson’s “Watermelon Moonshine” Stanley Tumbler back in July, she’s giving fans another chance!

After her first Tumbler sold in 11 minutes this summer, Lainey has partnered with Stanley once again, this time to release the second exclusive, 40oz Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler: Country Gold!

This new tumbler, ranging about $55, is set to be released on Tuesday, November 14 at 11 a.m. CT and will have some unique features that make this new product a must-have for fans: flecks of gold shimmer over a deep burgundy base to reflect Lainey’s signature style with the bottom of the tumbler featuring “LW” – her initials.