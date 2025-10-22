'KPop Demon Hunters' toys on the way from Mattel, Hasbro

Mira (voiced by May Hong), Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho) and Zoey (voiced by Ji-Young Yoo) in 'KPop Demon Hunters.' (Netflix)

Fans of KPop Demon Hunters can look forward to playing with officially licensed toys based on the hit film sometime soon.

Netflix has announced that Mattel and Hasbro have been named the global co-master toy licensees for KPop Demon Hunters. The partnership will bring about a new portfolio of toys, collectibles, games and more.

The Mattel partnership is set to include dolls, action figures, accessories, collectibles and playsets. To show off a first look at the offerings, Mattel Creations has announced a presale for a three-pack of HUNTR/X dolls. Fans can purchase the dolls starting on Nov. 12, while the orders will ship in 2026.

"We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Netflix through the record-shattering, chart-topping KPop Demon Hunters," Roberto Stanichi, the chief global brand officer at Mattel, said. "Celebrating the breakout characters at the heart of the film, Mattel will harness our world-class design, creative, and marketing expertise to introduce a broad range of products across major categories to the delight of fans around the world."

As for the Hasbro partnership, upcoming products include a special feature plush, youth electronics and role play. There will also be a new KPop Demon Hunters version of the card game Monopoly Deal.

"KPop Demon Hunters is a powerful pop culture phenomenon with global resonance—one that aligns seamlessly with our portfolio of iconic brands and our commitment to innovation," Tim Kilpin, president of Toy, Licensing, and Entertainment at Hasbro, said. "This collaboration with Netflix enables us to bring the film's dynamic universe to life beyond the screen, offering fans immersive new ways to engage through play. Together, we're building a product lineup that unites storytelling and fandom in a uniquely Hasbro way."

These new products from Mattel and Hasbro will be available starting in spring 2026, going through the holiday season of that year and further on.

