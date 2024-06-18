Kevin Hart welcomes Ben Affleck, Niecy Nash, Cynthia Erivo and more in season 4 trailer for 'Hart to Heart'

Peacock has just dropped the trailer to the fourth season of Kevin Hart's chat show, Hart to Heart, and as always, he's giving fans a front row seat to "great conversation" with "some of Hollywood's biggest names."

In the fourth season, Hart brings to the table Ben Affleck, Cynthia Erivo, Niecy Nash, Andy Samberg, Judd Apatow and comedian George Lopez.

In the snippet, Kev reminds People's Sexiest Man Alive Affleck that he was the runner-up that year, and also talks regrets with the actor-director; Lopez confesses to befouling a bed at a Hollywood get-together; and Niecy busts Kevin's chops about the free food on the show.

Hart also thanks Apatow for giving him a shot in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, leaving the writer-director to joke, "I'm glad I wasn't wrong about you. What if you were a disaster?"

The fourth season of Hart to Heart premieres Thursday exclusively on Peacock.

