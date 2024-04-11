Kenny Chesney’s Blue Chair Bay Rum introduces new flavor

Kenny Chesney

By Caitlin Fisher

Kenny Chesney is getting ready to kick off his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour and what better way to celebrate than with a new flavor of his Blue Chair Bay Rum: Lime!

“We couldn’t start the tour without something special to celebrate,” says Chesney. “It’s going to be an incredible summer, and I thought we should make something for No Shoes Nation that will be as delicious with just a squeeze of lime and soda as it is serving as the something extra in any number of people’s signature cocktails!” 

Blue Chair Bay Lime is set to hit store shelves next month but keep an eye out for Blue Chair Bay’s Lime and Soda cocktail available at select stops throughout Chesney’s 2024 tour!


