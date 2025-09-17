Kenny Chesney Is In Studio Working On A New Project

Through the years Honoree Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards at Music City Center on December 15, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for dcp) (Jason Merritt)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Kenny is back in the studio but this time it’s not for new music - he is actually in the middle of recording his first ever audio book ‘Heart Life Music’. The book will take you along Kenny’s 25 year long career.

“It takes a lot longer than I thought to record an audio book, or maybe it’s just I would get lost in seeing all the people and places along the way....” -Kenny Chesney

“I got to live this crazy dream alongside so many heroes, make great friends. Hearing it come out of my mouth, it’s a lot to take in; I almost wouldn’t believe it if I hadn’t been there.”-Kenny Chesney

‘Heart Life Music’ comes out on November 4th!

Recording the audiobook for #HeartLifeMusic brought all these stories back to life. Grateful for the journey, the memories, and each moment along the way. Preorder here: harpercollins.com/pages/chesney

Posted by Kenny Chesney on Thursday, September 11, 2025
Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!