Kelvin Harrison Jr. joins 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' cast

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has revealed another cast member.
Kelvin Harrison Jr. has been tapped to play Beetee Latier, a character played by Jeffrey Wright in the original series.
Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel to the original Hunger Games series, based on the books by Suzanne Collins. It focuses on the events of Haymitch's games, a role played by Woody Harrelson in the original.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to hit theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.
