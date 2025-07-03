Kelsea Ballerini Visits Chilren’s Hospital, Keith Urban’s Moment With Blind Fan

Kelsea Ballerini stopped into a children’s hospital while she was in Phoenix, and staff called her “sunshine in human form.” While she was there, she sang “Baby” by Justin Bieber, with a patient.
Keith Urban created an extra special moment for a fan at his concert! A blind fan at his show was holding a sign that said “I can’t see you, but I can hear you” and after reading it, Keith walked straight up to her, put his hand on the side of her face, and put his forehead to hers for a moment. He also commented on a video of the interaction that was posted online, saying:
“We ALL need each other…..and I mean every one of us”
Brittany Aldean gifted her husband Jason a trip to London to see one of his his favorite bands, Oasis, for their 10th anniversary!
Charlize Theron says that she doesn’t have much time for dating, and called dating apps “a clown show.” She did, however, recently have a one night stand with a 26 year old and called it "f***ing amazing."
Chuck E. Cheese is opening a version of their arcade, geared towards adults, called "Chuck’s Arcade!" Currently, there are only 10 locations in the United States, with the closest one to SA being El Paso. And YES! The animatronic band members will be there... no word on whether or not they will be broken.