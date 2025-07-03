Kelsea Ballerini Visits Chilren’s Hospital, Keith Urban’s Moment With Blind Fan

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini stopped into a children’s hospital while she was in Phoenix, and staff called her “sunshine in human form.” While she was there, she sang “Baby” by Justin Bieber, with a patient.

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Keith Urban performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Keith Urban created an extra special moment for a fan at his concert! A blind fan at his show was holding a sign that said “I can’t see you, but I can hear you” and after reading it, Keith walked straight up to her, put his hand on the side of her face, and put his forehead to hers for a moment. He also commented on a video of the interaction that was posted online, saying:

“We ALL need each other…..and I mean every one of us”

ACM red carpet FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Brittany Aldean gifted her husband Jason a trip to London to see one of his his favorite bands, Oasis, for their 10th anniversary!

Oscar presenters LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Charlize Theron hosts Desert Smash 2024 to benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project at La Quinta Resort and Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort on March 05, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images) (David Crotty/Getty Images)

Charlize Theron says that she doesn’t have much time for dating, and called dating apps “a clown show.” She did, however, recently have a one night stand with a 26 year old and called it "f***ing amazing."

Chuck's Arcade Chuck E. Cheese has opened Chuck's Arcade, catering to older teens and adults. (Chuck E. Cheese)

Chuck E. Cheese is opening a version of their arcade, geared towards adults, called "Chuck’s Arcade!" Currently, there are only 10 locations in the United States, with the closest one to SA being El Paso. And YES! The animatronic band members will be there... no word on whether or not they will be broken.