Kelly Ripa to host Disney's 100th Anniversary Celebration

Walt Disney Animation Studios

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC News' parent company Disney turns 100 years old this year, and Kelly Ripa is helping to celebrate by hosting The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney's 100th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, October 15.

The night of programming will begin with an episode of America's Funniest Home Videos at 7 p.m. ET. "A lineup that will include exclusive moments featuring Ripa and sneak peeks of upcoming Disney projects" will follow at 8 p.m., the studio explains.

The special program will also feature the world broadcast premieres of Walt Disney Animation Studios' new animated short film Once Upon a Studio and the beloved Oscar-winning feature Encanto.

Once Upon a Studio tracks through Disney's storied history, "Featuring 543 characters from more than 85 Disney feature-length and short films," from Mickey to Moana and beyond.

Disney teases, "Once Upon a Studio welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation -- to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements."

Disney officially turns 100 on Monday, October 16, and that will be celebrated across other properties including Disney+, but details are forthcoming.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

