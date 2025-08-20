Keith Urban tells Chase Matthew To Bring His Own Shoe, Garth Gifts Luke A Car, and more!

Do you know what a “shoey” is? It’s an Australian tradition where you down a drink out of someone’s shoe! Keith Urban had some solid advice for Chase Matthew, who is touring with him - BRING YOUR OWN SHOE!
“My advice to Chase who’s going to be doing a shoey, provide the shoe. I know that disqualifies you, defeats the point, but nonetheless, it might make sure you’re at least able to do the rest of the tour.”
Have you heard about the gift that Garth Brooks gave to Luke Combs? It’s A CAR! Garth gave Luke A CAR to thank him for his performance at Garth’s induction into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.
“My wife was out somewhere and I was feeding my son at the dinner table in our house and I can see our gate. And I was like, ‘Man, why is my manager pulling up in his Bronco?’ And he would like never show up at my house unannounced. So, I was like, ‘Man, this is kinda weird that he would show up.’ So, he walks in and I figure, well, I guess he’s giving me a Christmas present or whatever. So, he comes in, he likes throws me the keys to this thing and I’m like, I was like ‘Are you giving me your car, dude? What is this?’ And he’s like, ‘No man. Garth bought you this.’ And I was like, ‘What?’”
In terms of sales and “weeks at #1,” Morgan Wallen has the #1 album of the year. Still, he’s decided to not submit “I’m The Problem” for Grammy consideration.
Pierce Brosnan said he’d return to play James Bond “in a heartbeat” if the director wanted him to. He’d even return in a fun supporting role as an “older Bond,” but thinks the idea is unlikely because no one wants to see a “craggy, 72-year-old Bond.”