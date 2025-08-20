Keith Urban tells Chase Matthew To Bring His Own Shoe, Garth Gifts Luke A Car, and more!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Keith Urban performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Do you know what a “shoey” is? It’s an Australian tradition where you down a drink out of someone’s shoe! Keith Urban had some solid advice for Chase Matthew, who is touring with him - BRING YOUR OWN SHOE!

“My advice to Chase who’s going to be doing a shoey, provide the shoe. I know that disqualifies you, defeats the point, but nonetheless, it might make sure you’re at least able to do the rest of the tour.”

2025 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Luke Combs performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Have you heard about the gift that Garth Brooks gave to Luke Combs? It’s A CAR! Garth gave Luke A CAR to thank him for his performance at Garth’s induction into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

“My wife was out somewhere and I was feeding my son at the dinner table in our house and I can see our gate. And I was like, ‘Man, why is my manager pulling up in his Bronco?’ And he would like never show up at my house unannounced. So, I was like, ‘Man, this is kinda weird that he would show up.’ So, he walks in and I figure, well, I guess he’s giving me a Christmas present or whatever. So, he comes in, he likes throws me the keys to this thing and I’m like, I was like ‘Are you giving me your car, dude? What is this?’ And he’s like, ‘No man. Garth bought you this.’ And I was like, ‘What?’”

Morgan Wallen Visits SiriusXM - Nashville, TN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 28: Singer Morgan Wallen visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on June 28, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

In terms of sales and “weeks at #1,” Morgan Wallen has the #1 album of the year. Still, he’s decided to not submit “I’m The Problem” for Grammy consideration.

Pierce Brosnan LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Pierce Brosnan attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Pierce Brosnan said he’d return to play James Bond “in a heartbeat” if the director wanted him to. He’d even return in a fun supporting role as an “older Bond,” but thinks the idea is unlikely because no one wants to see a “craggy, 72-year-old Bond.”