Keith Urban Personally Called Multiple Times Requesting This Tour Opener

Keith Urban is on his “High And Alive World Tour” right now but before he hit the road he picked up the phone personally and called Chase Matthew’s booking agent six times to ask him to join him on the road (how cool!) - Chase shared that meeting and touring with Keith Urban is a dream come true!

Since joining Keith on tour he has even had the chance to tour Australia - Keith being from Austrlia, it was special!

Upcoming “High And Alive World Tour” Dates:

Sept 10th 2025 - Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

Sept 12 2025 Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB

Sept 13 2025 Brandt Centre Regina SK

Sept 15 2025 SaskTel Centre Saskatoon SK

Sept 16 2025 Canada Life Centre Winnipeg MB

Sept 19 2025 Bell Centre Montreal QC

Sept 20 2025 Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa ON