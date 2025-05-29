Keith Urban, Patsy Cline, & Heidi Montag’s Wig

Keith Urban said that he likes to keep his tour shows fluid, so that if you go to more than one, you won’t just get the same show twice. (Insert Audio) The closest he’s coming to us in SA, is Houston on October 11th.
Walkin’ After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline is coming out on Blu-ray plus CD on July 25th. It’ll feature Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Kellie Pickler, and Pat Benetar.
Heidi Montag’s wig was not well received at the AMA’s and her husband, reality star, Spencer Pratt stuck up for her online, saying:
“We don’t have a $20,000 wig budget, so it’s a cute little wig for the money that we can afford... buy [the] Heidiwood album so she can afford better wigs in the future,"
Spencer has also mentioned that he makes about $4,000 a week from TikTok, which is over $200,000 per year, so do with that info what you will.