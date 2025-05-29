Keith Urban, Patsy Cline, & Heidi Montag’s Wig

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 30: Keith Urban performs onstage for CMT Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn at Grand Ole Opry on October 30, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMT)

Keith Urban said that he likes to keep his tour shows fluid, so that if you go to more than one, you won’t just get the same show twice. (Insert Audio) The closest he’s coming to us in SA, is Houston on October 11th.

Patsy Cline

Walkin’ After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline is coming out on Blu-ray plus CD on July 25th. It’ll feature Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Kellie Pickler, and Pat Benetar.

2025 American Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag attend the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images)

Heidi Montag’s wig was not well received at the AMA’s and her husband, reality star, Spencer Pratt stuck up for her online, saying:

“We don’t have a $20,000 wig budget, so it’s a cute little wig for the money that we can afford... buy [the] Heidiwood album so she can afford better wigs in the future,"

Spencer has also mentioned that he makes about $4,000 a week from TikTok, which is over $200,000 per year, so do with that info what you will.