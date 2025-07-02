Keith Urban Hangs Up On Host During Interview, Tim McGraw Rocking A Cain

Keith Urban seemingly hung up on radio hosts while doing a zoom interview, after they asked about how he felt about his wife Nicole Kidman, filming steamy love scenes with Zac Efron. The hosts seemed mortified that he was so upset and started to regret the question, but were later told that Keith did NOT hang up, he either lost connection, or someone on his team hung up, because Keith does not control his own Zoom login.
Tim McGraw posted a date night photo, sitting next to Faith Hill and fans are a bit worried over the fact that he’s holding a cane. It’s no secret that Tim has had a bit of a tough year, having to cancel shows for back surgery.
Yesterday, we brought you a cover of Toby Keith’s “Who’s Your Daddy,” by Post Malone, Jelly Roll, and Chandler Walters. TODAY, we’re bringing you a cover of that same song, this time, by Megan Moroney! Check it out here!
Jennifer Aniston will star as Jennette McCurdy’s mom, in an adaptation of Jennette’s bestselling memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died.
The New York Yankees are releasing a new Seinfeld-themed bobblehead of George Costanza napping under his desk. The first 18,000 fans attending the August 21st Seinfeld Night game get it for free, but people are already trying to sell them on ebay for $250, which is five times the cost of the cheapest game tickets.