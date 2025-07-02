Keith Urban Hangs Up On Host During Interview, Tim McGraw Rocking A Cain

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Keith Urban performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Keith Urban seemingly hung up on radio hosts while doing a zoom interview, after they asked about how he felt about his wife Nicole Kidman, filming steamy love scenes with Zac Efron. The hosts seemed mortified that he was so upset and started to regret the question, but were later told that Keith did NOT hang up, he either lost connection, or someone on his team hung up, because Keith does not control his own Zoom login.

Tim McGraw at the San Antonio Rodeo Evening Show - February 19, 2022 Tim McGraw and his band hit the stage for a second time on Saturday, February 19. 2022, to a sold out, packed house at the AT&T Center! Another great show from Tim and the boys, giving everyone a fantastic Saturday night! (Johnnie Walker)

Tim McGraw posted a date night photo, sitting next to Faith Hill and fans are a bit worried over the fact that he’s holding a cane. It’s no secret that Tim has had a bit of a tough year, having to cancel shows for back surgery.

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Three NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Megan Moroney performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Yesterday, we brought you a cover of Toby Keith’s “Who’s Your Daddy,” by Post Malone, Jelly Roll, and Chandler Walters. TODAY, we’re bringing you a cover of that same song, this time, by Megan Moroney! Check it out here!

Jennifer Aniston FILE PHOTO: Jennifer Aniston attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Police said a man drove a car through the gate at the actress' home. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston will star as Jennette McCurdy’s mom, in an adaptation of Jennette’s bestselling memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died.

Estelle Harris through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 3: (NO U.S. TABLOID SALES) Jason Alexander as "George" with co-stars Estelle Harris and Jerry Stiller on the set of Seinfeld during the final days of shooting on April 3, 1998 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images) (David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are releasing a new Seinfeld-themed bobblehead of George Costanza napping under his desk. The first 18,000 fans attending the August 21st Seinfeld Night game get it for free, but people are already trying to sell them on ebay for $250, which is five times the cost of the cheapest game tickets.