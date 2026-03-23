Kane Brown Reveals Bad Record Deal Almost Ruined His Career

Kane Brown says that he signed a bad 50/50 business deal when he was just starting out and was bamboozled out of about $10 million. He thought it was going to end his career, but luckily he was able to persevere.

“I was just so excited to get signed that I couldn’t wait... I didn’t have anybody on my side. I didn’t have my mom. I didn’t have my dad. So I just signed a 50/50 deal.”

He was only recently able to renegotiate with his label for a more “fair” deal.

The silver lining for Kane is that because of the early bad deal, he ended up meeting his wife!

“If I wouldn’t have signed with [person], I wouldn’t have my family. I wouldn’t know my wife. I wouldn’t have my kids,” he said. “She used to work with him. He introduced us. I was supposed to be in her music video a year before we actually met, but I had my first show, so I couldn’t do it. So that’s why I always look at it like — if I wouldn’t have done this, I wouldn’t have my family.”

18th Academy Of Country Music Honors – Backstage NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: Luke Combs poses with the ACM International Award during the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

Luke Combs doesn’t hold a grudge against the show The Voice, for rejecting him for not being interesting enough. On the contrary, it gave him confidence:

“They had four audition cities and narrowed it from about 10,000 to 200 people.

Then you don’t know if you made it to the show for a few months. I made it through those rounds with the producers, but I got a letter saying I wasn’t ‘interesting’ enough for the show’s ratings so I didn’t get to the show.

But it gave me a lot of confidence because I was good enough voice wise to make it through all those producer auditions.”