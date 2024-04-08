Jonathan Majors will receive no jail time for domestic violence conviction

Jonathan Majors was sentenced Monday to domestic violence programming after the judge decided "jail is not necessary."



Majors must complete a 52-week in-person batterers intervention program in Los Angeles, continue mental health counseling and stay away from the victim, his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, ABC News' Aaron Katersky reports.

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Michael Gaffey handed down the sentence after Majors was found guilty in December of assaulting his then-girlfriend Jabbari.

She delivered a prepared victim impact statement in which she asserted Majors "remains a danger to others."

"He is not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility. And he will do it again. He will abuse other women," she said in part.

Majors faced a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail, but prosecutor Kelli Galaway said domestic violence programming along with an order of protection against Jabbari would suffice.

Defense attorney Priya Chaudhry said Majors declined to speak at sentencing due to Jabbari's civil lawsuit against him.

"He promises to complete whatever program the court orders with an open heart," she said, adding, "We are optimistic Mr. Majors will work in the film industry again soon."

In December, the Creed III star was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment; Marvel then dropped Majors from future projects.

Last week, Judge Gaffey declined to throw out the conviction as Majors requested.

The altercation happened in a hired SUV in March of last year when Jabbari tried to grab Majors' phone after seeing a message from another woman pop up. She claims she suffered a broken finger and a lacerated ear as he tried to get his phone back.

Majors portrayed Jabbari as the aggressor in a subsequent interview with ABC News, claiming she grabbed his face and slapped him.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.