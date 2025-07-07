Jon M. Chu to direct live-action Hot Wheels film for Mattel

Jon M. Chu is going from singing witches to toy cars.

The Wicked director is set to helm a live-action Hot Wheels film. Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures made the announcement on Monday.

Creed II screenwriters Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier are writing the film's script, while J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions will produce.

The film will be inspired by the Hot Wheels cars, which are the world's bestselling toys, according to a press release from Mattel.

"The high-octane action film will bring the beloved, multi-generational Hot Wheels franchise to life, showcasing some of the world’s hottest and sleekest vehicles," an official description of the film reads.

Chu said that Hot Wheels has always been about more than speed.

"It’s about imagination, connection, and the thrill of play. Bringing that spirit to the big screen is an incredible opportunity," Chu said in a press release. "I’m excited to partner with Mattel Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Bad Robot to create an adventure that honors Hot Wheels’ legacy while driving it somewhere entirely new.”

Robbie Brenner, the president of Mattel Studios and the chief content officer of Mattel, explained why Chu was the right director for the project.

“Jon’s ability to craft rich, elaborate worlds with a distinct point of view makes him the ideal storyteller to bring Hot Wheels to life," Brenner said. "His films are visual spectacles—true eye candy—but what sets them apart is how he weaves unforgettable narratives within those stunning frames."

Chu's upcoming sequel film Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.

