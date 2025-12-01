Johnny Cash Estate Suing Coca Cola For Confusing Ad
The Dirt
ByErik & Jenny
The estate of Johnny Cash is suing Coca Cola, for stealing his voice for an ad campaign - sort of. The song used in the commercial is NOT a Johnny Cash song and the performer is a Johnny Cash impersonator. The estates lawyer said:
“Stealing the voice of an artist is theft and It is theft of his integrity, identity and humanity.”
The suit was filed under Tennessee’s ELVIS Act, which was signed into law in 2024. ELVIS is an acronym for Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security Act, and the bill was mostly meant to protect artists against AI copycats.
Kelli Picklerjust won a legal victory over the parents of her late husband (her husband passed from a self-inflicted gunshot in 2023). Her in-laws issued a subpoena over a list of their son’s personal items that they wanted Pickler to hand over to them including:
A large gun collection.
A gun safe.
Several expensive watches and cuff links, along with other jewelry excluding his wedding ring.
Various guitars and a piano.
Electronic devices.
School awards, baseball cards and more personal items. The judge sided with Kelli and said that she didn’t have to give them those things. After her husband died in 2023, Kelli declined to be the administrator of his estate, and that job went to his parents. Apparently, they went into Pickler’s house and took things without asking, which led her to file suit against them, kicking off this on-going legal battle.