John Mulaney returns to Broadway with "rotating" cast of 'SNL' vets and more

Comedian John Mulaney will return to Broadway, along with "the funniest people on earth," for a production called All In: A Comedy About Love.

The production comes to the Great White Way on Dec. 11.

According to its website, the play written by Saturday Night Live veteran Simon Rich will feature a "rotating cast" of said funny people, including fellow SNL vet Fred Armisen and current cast member Chloe Fineman. Renée Elise Goldsberry and Richard Kind were also mentioned in the play's initial cast, but more will be announced.

The producers say, "Sometimes they will play pirates, sometimes they will play dogs, and there's one where we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show's kind of all over the place, it's meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with."

They add, "We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date's idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment."

The director of the forthcoming play will be Tony winner Alex Timbers, who called the shots on Mulaney's 2016 Broadway debut, Oh, Hello.

