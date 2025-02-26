John Lithgow says he will play Dumbledore in new 'Harry Potter' series

John Lithgow said he will play Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Lithgow said he will play the beloved wizard in a Monday interview with ScreenRant, saying the decision is "going to define me for the last chapter of my life."

The Conclave actor said the casting "came as a total surprise," adding that the decision to take up the role in the new HBO series did not come easy.

"I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision, because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid," said Lithgow. "But I'm very excited."

"Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter," he added.

Speaking to the potential length of the commitment, the six-time Emmy winner said, "That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

HBO has not confirmed the casting.

The network said in a statement to Good Morning America Tuesday it "appreciate[s] that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

Dumbledore was played by Richard Harris in the first two movies of the Harry Potter film franchise, with Michael Gambon stepping in to play the Hogwarts headmaster in the remaining projects following Harris' death in October 2002. Jude Law portrayed Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts films.

Max officially announced the new Harry Potter series in 2023, stating in a press release at the time that the show would "feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years."

