Joel McHale says he "can't wait" to shoot the 'Community' movie, offers vague timeline

In an interview with GQ, Joel McHale says the movie Community fans have been waiting for for years is finally going to happen — "vaguely next year."

"I don't have a definitive update because we thought for a moment it was going to all happen this year, and then it didn't," he told the magazine.

"But we have the money, and that is a huge step. And hopefully, people still want to see it. And Peacock's paying for it. And so I can't wait to do it."

When? McHale added, "I'll say vaguely next year. How about that?"

The in-demand actor and House of Villains host, who can be seen again in the third season of The Bear, also dispelled rumors it was co-star Donald Glover's schedule holding things up.

"If it's anybody’s fault, it's my schedule on this one. It's not his at all. He was available."

McHale and Glover starred with Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong, Alison Brie and Gillian Jacobs on the beloved-but-ratings-challenged NBC series for five seasons, from 2009 to 2014

Created by Dan Harmon, Community was picked up for a sixth and final season on the now-defunct Yahoo! Screen streaming service, running in 2015.

