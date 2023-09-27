Joe Manganiello to host 'Deal or No Deal Island' for NBC

Anything to get Magic Mike co-star Joe Manganiello in a Hawaiian shirt: NBC has announced the hunky actor will host Deal or No Deal Island, a tropical island spin on the show that once featured duchess-to-be Meghan Markle.

NBC teases the new spin on the classic game show will have 13 players "transported to the elusive Banker's private island to compete for cash in a season-long, fully immersive competition."



The network says the show, executive produced by former host Howie Mandel, "will combine thrilling challenges, mind-bending dilemmas and the classic game of Deal or No Deal as contestants try to beat the banker. Manganiello will guide them throughout – leading the game play, relaying the Banker's tempting offers and helping them through the toughest decisions of their lives."

Further, NBC explains, "In each episode, players vie to get their hands on the highest-value briefcase for a chance to gain immunity and choose a fellow player to enter 'The Temple,' where they must play a high-stakes game of 'Deal or No Deal.'"

At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in the game show's history.

Corie Henson, NBCUniversal Entertainment's executive vice president of unscripted content, said in the announcement, "When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker's island, Joe was the obvious choice. He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure and isn't afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game."

