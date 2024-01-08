Jodie Foster can't even with Gen Z workers

Jodie Foster has been working on camera since she was 3 years old — and maybe that's why, at 61, the two-time Oscar winner has a bone to pick with the work ethic of today's young people.

To The Guardian, the True Detective: Night Country star huffed of Gen Zers, "They're really annoying, especially in the workplace. They're like, 'Nah, I'm not feeling it today, I'm gonna come in at 10:30 a.m.'"

She continues, "Or, like, in emails, I'll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they're like, 'Why would I do that, isn't that kind of limiting?'"

That said, there's one particular member of that demographic that Jodie can't say enough good things about, and that's The Last of Us Golden Globe nominee and Game of Thrones alumna Bella Ramsey.

Foster made it a point to meet Ramsey at Elle magazine's Women in Hollywood celebration. "I reached out to Bella, because we'd never met, and said, 'I want you to introduce me at this thing,'" the actor and director says.

Foster continued, expressing that the organizers of the event "are very proud of themselves because they've got every ethnicity, and I'm like, yeah, but all the attendees are still wearing heels and eyelashes. There are other ways of being a woman, and it's really important for people to see that. And Bella, who gave the best speech, was wearing the most perfect suit, beautifully tailored, and a middle parting and no makeup."

"I do a lot of reaching out to young actresses," Foster explained. "I'm compelled. Because it was hard growing up."

Foster also lamented not having the "freedom" to express her sexuality in her early years, as Bella did, declaring to British Vogue recently that she's "not 100% straight."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.