J.Lo thanks fans for 'Atlas'' performance, downplays "negativity"

Her sci-fi film Atlas may only have managed a 20% with critics on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but it was a hit for Netflix in terms of viewership, and Jennifer Lopez wanted to thank fans for tuning in — and apparently hanging on with her.

In a message to fans on her OnTheJLo website, she wrote, "Hi everybody, I just found out some great news and it's all because of YOU!! 'ATLAS' is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!"

Netflix says the movie has logged 31 million views worldwide since it dropped on the streamer on May 24.

Without getting into specifics, J.Lo also intimated about the bad press that has been swirling around her lately: In addition to weathering rumors she and Ben Affleck are headed for divorce, there was the snark over Atlas' reviews and her decision to pull the plug on her worldwide tour.

"It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there," she wrote, before concluding with, "Thank you! thank you! Thank you!! I love you all!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.