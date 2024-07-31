Jimmy Buffett’s cameo in “Jurassic World” has earned him a bobblehead

If you don’t remember, Jimmy Buffett had a cameo in the 2015 movie Jurassic World.

If you’re not paying close attention, you could miss him! He was the man holding the margaritas running away with the crowd when the dinosaurs broke loose:

This particular scene has earned Jimmy Buffett a bobblehead from Mattel!

This new bobblehead will only cost you $30 and the fun part is that the platform lights up and plays music when the base is turned:

To continue honoring Buffett’s legacy, Mattel is donating $5,000 and 5,000 toys to Buffett’s charity, Singing for Change.