Jessica Chastain is 'not aligned' on Apple TV+'s decision to postpone 'The Savant'

Jessica Chastain is opening up about Apple TV+'s decision to postpone the debut of The Savant.
Chastain took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts on the series' delay.
"I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They've been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team. That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we're not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant," Chastain said.
Chastain wrote she has "never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn't so relevant, unfortunately it is. The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever."
She ended her post by saying while she respects Apple's decision to pause The Savant's release for now, she remains "hopeful the show will reach audiences soon."
"Until then, I'm wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I'll let you know if and when The Savant is released," Chastain wrote.
