Jeremy Allen White on finding a 'tether' to Bruce Springsteen

Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce Springsteen in the new film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, and The Bear star says he felt an early connection to the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

On the red carpet for the New York Film Festival premiere of the movie, White told People that in talking to Springsteen about why they were making a film about this period of his life, The Boss was "so honest" and revealed something about what he was going through at the time that White could relate to.

“He talked to me about a panic attack he'd had, and he described it to me as in this moment he felt like he was like a voyeur in his own life,” White said. “He was an observer. He felt so outside of himself, and he told me that story, and that's a feeling I'm familiar with.”

He added, “I think I'm always trying to find some presence in my own life, and I worked very hard at it every day. And when he told me that story and made me familiar with that feeling, I knew there was a tether that I could explore there.”

In other Deliver Me From Nowhere news ... A new behind-the-scenes video of the making of the film has just been released. It includes footage of White as Springsteen shooting scenes in a studio, recording the Nebraska track "Atlantic City" and more. It also shows Springsteen on set.

Asked what he hopes moviegoers will take away from the film, White shares, “I hope people come away with the same thing people come away from his music, which is hope.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters and IMAX on Oct. 24. Tickets are on sale now.

