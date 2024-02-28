Jeremiah Brent succeeding Bobby Berk on 'Queer Eye'

Netflix has officially added Jeremiah Brent as the newest cast member of its hit show Queer Eye, the streaming giant confirmed to Good Morning America.

Brent will serve as an interior design expert on the show following the departure of Bobby Berk.

Brent, who is founder of Jeremiah Brent Design (JBD) and lifestyle brand Atrio, will join season 9 of the reality series as a host alongside the other four cast members: Antoni Porowski, Jonathan van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France.

The new season will begin filming this spring, and production is set to take place in Las Vegas, according to Netflix.

In a press release announcing the news, Netflix said Brent "has a rare understanding of the ineffable qualities that keep us truly connected to the spaces we inhabit."

"His fine-honed intuition and sophisticated sensibilities have led to the transformation of countless homes and commercial properties across the world -- a feat that landed him on Architectural Digest's AD100," it added.

In his personal life, Brent is married to fellow celebrity interior designer Nate Berkus. The couple share two children, Poppy and Oskar.

Brent and Berkus recently starred as hosts of The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project on HGTV. Brent has also hosted the Emmy-winning Home Made Simple for the Oprah Winfrey Network as well as Netflix's Say I Do.

Outgoing Queer Eye interior design expert Berk announced his exit in November, noting leaving after season 8 was "not ... an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one."

