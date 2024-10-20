Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with 2nd child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. Her representative confirmed the exciting news to Vogue.

ABC News has reached out to Lawrence's representative for comment.

The couple are already parents to their 2-year-old son, whom they welcomed in February 2022.

During a conversation with Cameron Diaz for Interview magazine last June, the No Hard Feelings star gushed over her art gallery owner husband, calling him "the greatest father in the entire world."

"So when I'm working, I don't have any more guilt than the usual, every-day, all-day parent guilt," she said at the time.

In 2022, Lawrence opened up about her life as a mom to Vogue, sharing that it had been "so scary to talk about motherhood" because it's so different for everyone.

She recalled having girlfriends who were honest about their journeys with her, and how it prepared her to be forgiving.

"I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, 'Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that's not true. Maybe I'll love him as much as my cat?'" she said at the time.

Lawrence has since fallen in love with motherhood, saying that the morning after she gave birth, it felt like her life had started over.

"Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Awwww, preciousssss,'" she told Vogue. "My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about."

Lawrence and Maroney got engaged in 2019.

They tied the knot in October later that year at Belcourt of Newport, a museum and historical site in Newport, Rhode Island, before family and a guest list that included famous friends like Diaz, Adele and Emma Stone.

