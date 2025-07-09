Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon star in 'The Morning Show' season 4 teaser trailer

The Morning Show season 4 is on it way.

Apple TV+ released the official teaser trailer for the fourth season of the drama series on Wednesday.

The trailer finds Jennifer Aniston's Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson walking toward each other in slow-motion down a New York City street.

Real-life headlines often appear as part of The Morning Show's plots. Previous seasons have incorporated the #MeToo movement, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Jan. 6 insurrection into the plot of the show. This time around, it seems as though conversations about artificial intelligence are at play.

"We have to question everything that we see and we hear, now more than ever," Aniston's Alex says in voice-over in the trailer.

Season 4 picks up after a time jump. It begins in spring 2024, which is a couple years after the events of season 3.

"With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America," according to an official description from Apple TV+. "In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?"

Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and Jon Hamm are all set to appear in the season.

The Morning Show season 4 premieres Sept. 17 on Apple TV+. A new episode will drop each week until the finale airs on Nov. 19.

