Jellyroll pledges not to play Nashville, Brantley Gilbert doesn’t want you to have a trophy

The Dirt

ABC/Larry McCormack
By Erik & Jenny

Jelly Roll has pledged that he will not play a show in Nashville again until 2027 when he wants to be the first artist to play the new Nissan Stadium when it opens that spring.

“I shouldn’t say this, I’m gonna get in trouble. But I gotta say it out loud,”

Brantley Gilbert thinks that you don’t deserve a trophy. In a recent interview, he shared his thoughts on people needing to lighten up:

“Everybody’s so quick to be defensive and get their feelings hurt, and, you know, we live in the days where they want everybody to have a trophy. And it’s like, man, deep somewhere in my heart, I truly believe that until we can lighten up a little bit heart-wise, it’s gonna be hard to have a reasonable conversation that changes anything.”

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

The 15th day of the Diddy Trial just wrapped up. A former security officer at the Los Angeles InterContinental Hotel was granted immunity to testify about the surveillance video showing Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting Cassie. The former security officer admitted that he accepted a $100,000 bride from Diddy to keep the video from the public. The $100,000 was then split three ways with another security officer and the hotel manager.

