Jelly Roll’s Grammy Acceptance Speech Stole The Show!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Jelly Roll accepts the Best Contemporary Country Album award for "Beautifully Broken" onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jelly Roll had a big night at The Grammy Awards last night, picking up 3! He scored one for Best Contemporary Country Album for ‘Beautifully Broken!’

He also won Best Country Duo Performance for ‘Amen’ with Shaboozey and Best Contemporary Christian Performance for ‘Hard Fought Hallelujah’ with Brandon Lake!

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Zach Top accepts the New Artist of the Year Award onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Zach Top won in the NEW country category for Best Traditional Country Album, beating out both Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson.

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ will officially debut on the POP chart this week!