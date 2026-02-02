Jelly Roll’s Grammy Acceptance Speech Stole The Show!

Jelly Roll had a big night at The Grammy Awards last night, picking up 3! He scored one for Best Contemporary Country Album for ‘Beautifully Broken!’
He also won Best Country Duo Performance for ‘Amen’ with Shaboozey and Best Contemporary Christian Performance for ‘Hard Fought Hallelujah’ with Brandon Lake!
Zach Top won in the NEW country category for Best Traditional Country Album, beating out both Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson.
Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ will officially debut on the POP chart this week!