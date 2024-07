CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

If this “Twisters” sequel is half as good as the soundtrack, it’s going to be amazing! The movie comes to theaters on Friday, but one day before that we get a new single from Jelly Roll called “Dead End Road” that’s featured on the soundtrack.

The movie, which is actually a sequel to the original 1996 “Twisters,” is getting quite a bit of buzz. Just watching the trailer, I’m starting to believe the hype!