Jelly Roll Sings At The Vatican - Plus, Kelsea & Chase Split The Dirt

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll met the Pope! He shared a photo shaking Pope Leo XIV’s hand, captioned:

“From rock bottom to holy ground. For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them.”

And check out Jelly Roll’s INCREDIBLE performance from inside Vatican City with Jennifer Hudson!

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: (L-R) Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Apparently Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini have called it quits after dating for 3 years. It comes as a pretty big shock, since Chase JUST posted a heartfelt birthday message for Kelsea’s birthday (and it’s still up):

“although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, id say I’m lookin forward to more of this.

happy birthday my love "

Nate Bargatze FILE PHOTO: Nate Bargatze attends the premiere of "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Bargatze is host of this year's Emmy Awards. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Nate Bargatze implemented a new way to keep acceptance speeches from going long at the Emmy’s last night and while it was pretty funny, not everyone was happy about it.

Basically, The night started with a $100,000 donation going to the Boys & Girl’s Club, and for every second that a winner went over time on their acceptance speech, $1,000 was deducted!

It went both ways though - winners with shorter speeches could get back $1,000 for every second saved. In the end, the total landed in the red, but Bargatze and CBS’ teamed up to donate $350,000.