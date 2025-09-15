Jelly Roll Sings At The Vatican - Plus, Kelsea & Chase Split

Jelly Roll met the Pope! He shared a photo shaking Pope Leo XIV’s hand, captioned:
“From rock bottom to holy ground. For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them.”
And check out Jelly Roll’s INCREDIBLE performance from inside Vatican City with Jennifer Hudson!
Apparently Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini have called it quits after dating for 3 years. It comes as a pretty big shock, since Chase JUST posted a heartfelt birthday message for Kelsea’s birthday (and it’s still up):
“although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, id say I’m lookin forward to more of this.
happy birthday my love "
Nate Bargatze implemented a new way to keep acceptance speeches from going long at the Emmy’s last night and while it was pretty funny, not everyone was happy about it.
Basically, The night started with a $100,000 donation going to the Boys & Girl’s Club, and for every second that a winner went over time on their acceptance speech, $1,000 was deducted!
It went both ways though - winners with shorter speeches could get back $1,000 for every second saved. In the end, the total landed in the red, but Bargatze and CBS’ teamed up to donate $350,000.