Jelly Roll remorsefully talks affair - “glad it happened”

While appearing on the Human School podcast, Jelly Roll revealed that one of “the worst moments of [his] adulthood” was when he cheated on his wife, Bunnie XO, a couple of years after they got married, while they were going through a rough patch.
He said that he has since put a lot of effort into repairing their marriage and fells like they are stronger than ever.
“I wish our story would’ve went in the way that it never had an affair, and I’m in way glad it happened, but man, I’m proud of who we are today,”
Jelly and Bunnie just celebrated their 9th anniversary a month ago.
Luke Combs announced his plans to open a second location of his Nashville bar, Category 10, inside the Flamingo in Las Vegas. The 34,000 sq ft bar is currently under construction, and will feature multiple dance floors, a Beautiful Crazy’s Woman’s Lounge, bourbon bar, patio, rooftop bar, and more. The target opening is Fall 2026.
There was an altercation on the Netflix set of "Outer Banks‚" where the co-creator grabbed a production assistant, shook her, and screamed in her face.
The show’s star (and Kelsea Ballerini’s ex boyfriend) Chase Stokes was allegedly the person who jumped in and broke it up.
Filming continued even though tensions were high.