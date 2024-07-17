Jelly Roll to provide official theme songs for WWE SummerSlam

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced on social media that Jelly Roll will provide the theme songs of this years SummerSlam.

The annual wrestling event will be in Cleveland on August 3rd and Jelly Roll’s songs “Dead End Road” from the Twisters album and “Liar” will be the official theme songs.

Triple H also hinted at a possible in-person performance at SummerSlam by Jelly Roll in his post, “btw, @JellyRoll615 – let me know if you’re free on Aug. 3 to play a few songs for the @WWEUniverse.”