Jelly Roll holding baby quokka is the most wholesome thing you'll see today

Jelly Roll attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.

Jelly Roll got to meet some baby animals while in Australia, and was even given the honor of naming a baby quokka! He was SO excited. It’s the most wholesome thing you’ll see today!

“I’m fixing to faint... this might be the greatest day of my whole life.”

Jelly even called his wife Bunnie XO to help him choose the name. They landed on “Loretta,” after Loretta Lynn.

Tucker Wetmore Tucker Wetmore: https://youtu.be/eAwVv5gl6Rk?si=_MoVIWrb2JjflpQd

Watch Tucker Wetmore help his fans get their cars “unstuck” from the mud, after his show got rained-out in Austin!

Kenny Chesney attends the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kenny Chesney’s first big instance of rejection came from a girl in his college class. He said he tried asking her out for 6 months and then finally worked up the nerve to write her a song and slip her the cassette.

He said the wait to hear back was excruciating. When he got back to the class, she was sitting as far back in the corner as she could - clearly not interested in talking to him. Ironicall, this all happened in a class called “Persuasion.”

“That was my first taste of rejection in the music business, and as a songwriter,”