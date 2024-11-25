Jelly Roll gives newlyweds $10,000 for their honeymoon

Global Citizen Festival 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Jelly Roll performs onstage during the Global Citizen Festival 2024 in Central Park on September 28, 2024 in New York City.
By Jay Edwards

What happens when your wedding date that you’ve been planning for years happens to fall on the same date as the Jelly Roll concert? Well, do do both!

Jelly Roll found out a couple right up front as his show had just gotten married that day and asked where they were going for their honeymoon. When they said they hadn’t decided yet, he told them he was giving them $10,000 to put towards it! The only thing he asked for in return was some videos from their trip.

Warning: Not safe for at-work listening or little ears, Jelly drops an F-bomb.



