Jelly Roll Gets Body-Slammed by Logan Paul at SummerSlam, Plus Tim McGraw & Pitbull Collab

Jelly Roll’s performance at SummerSlam was one to remember! He’s probably still recovering from Logan Paul body-slamming him through a table. If you missed it, you can still watch on demand, on Peacock.
Logan Paul just SOARED onto Jelly Roll and crashed through the announce table at SummerSlam! 😲 pic.twitter.com/db7RkuXYq0— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025
Tim McGraw brought out Pitbull for a performance of “I Like It, I Love It,” at the MLB Speedway Classic on Saturday.
@mlb @Tim McGraw and @Pitbull teamed up for an epic performance of "I Like It, I Love It" ahead of the Speedway Classic 🤩 Pregame Concert presented by @T-Mobile 5G Home Internet #mlb #pitbull #timmcgraw #baseball ♬ original sound - MLB
Ashley McBryde is opening up her own “bar” called Redemption Bar, on the fifth floor of Eric Church’s Chief’s bar in Nashville. While Ashley’s bar WILL serve alcohol, it will feature non-alcoholic options first. It’s meant to be a fun space that normalizes not-drinking. Redemption opens later this month on the 28th.
Micah Parsons formally submitted a trade request on Friday, saying “I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys." The request is a result of stalled contract negotiations and frustrations with team decision-making. He went to training camp, but refused to participate in group practices.
Jerry Jones said he does NOT intend to to trade Parsons and called this “typical negotiation drama” and told fans to not “lose any sleep” over this. Micah Parsons is entering the 5th year of his rookie contract and should be getting $24 million, but believes he’s worth closer to $38 million, based on other players’ contracts in the league.
Comedian Matt Rife (and ghost hunter Elton Castee) bought the home and Occult Museum of the late paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, which means they now own the haunted Annabelle doll that recently came through San Antonio.