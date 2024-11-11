Jelly Roll Choosing TV Over Touring In 2025

Jelly Roll recently joined The Pat McAfee Show and shared he won’t be doing a big tour in 2025 so he can make some room for TV - we’re not sure exactly what he’ll be doing but Jelly said he has “a couple things cooking!” Whether it’s a TV show, new movie etc.....whatever he does, he’ll be AMAZING!
"I'm not gonna headline a tour in America next year..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 7, 2024
It'll be my first year not headlining a tour in America since 2020..
I'm gonna do all those festivals next year and maybe get into a little television" ~ @JellyRoll615 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/buHB1surAO