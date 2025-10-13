Jelly Roll calls Christian artist a hypocrite for not accepting trophies, but accepting money

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 02: Jelly Roll appears on stage during "Lainey Wilson: Whirlwind World Tour" at Bridgestone Arena on October 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Last week, Frank Forrest, a Christian artist who was named "Artist Of The Year" at last year’s Dove Awards, said that he would no longer be attending award shows because he doesn’t feel he should

"receive a trophy for something that is from Jesus and for Jesus."

Jelly Roll, called Frank Forrest out for this, pointing out that Forrest makes millions of dollars off his music, saying

“Won’t receive trophy for something from Jesus for Jesus but will take the profits from something from Jesus for Jesus. Maybe I’m missing something here lol.”

Another Christian group, Kings Kaleidoscope, responded to a post about this, saying

“A super clean way to do this is simply not submit your music to awards shows (ie Frank Ocean), then you have zero chance of winning. To be considered you have to submit your music, which it looks like you or your label/publisher have, why not just bypass that altogether? That’s what we’ve always done.”

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Megan Moroney attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV) (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Megan Moroney said "I would rather die than shrink myself for a man, there’s so much strength in it." She also revealed that this is a fresh mindset that she started embracing “six months ago.”

18th Academy Of Country Music Honors – Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Two of Luke Brian’s dogs, Choc and Boss, got skunked! Luke posted a video of them in a crate outside, and said “tomato juice, here we come.” Luke said that he could smell them from “50 yards away” and asked fans for tips on removing the smell.