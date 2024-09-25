Jean Smart promotes her 'SNL' debut — but mostly 50 seasons of 'Saturday Night Live'

As reported, Hacks star Jean Smart is making her Saturday Night Live debut Sept. 28. However, a new video is more about the show kicking off its 50th season than her hosting.

"Here we are. SNL season 50," Smart says in voice-over as she walks through the hallways behind the scenes — and a montage of classic clips from the show roll.

From George Carlin kicking things off on the very first show to Steve Martin's "Well Excuuuuuse Me!" to Eddie Murphy's Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood, there's a whole lot of looking back.

Too much, in fact, Smart says, as her voice-over goes from nostalgic to annoyed. "You're not going to show a clip from every season—" before being cut off by more clips.

"You cut me off, and that's kind of rude," she tries to narrate, but is interrupted again by more segments.

Eventually, her voice-over protests give way to her just yelling from the stage, "Knock it off already, alright?"

She regains her composure, but just as she starts to talk about her first hosting appearance, she's cut off by clips again. "Oh come on!" she screams off camera.

Jelly Roll will be the first musical guest of the 50th season.

