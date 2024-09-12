Jay Leno reveals he babysat Drew Barrymore

TV personality Ross Mathews is now a regular on The Drew Barrymore Show, and while on assignment for the hit chat show in a segment that aired Thursday, he had an impromptu reunion with his old boss Jay Leno.

That's where Jay also revealed he used to babysit Drew.

Ross got his start on camera as one of Leno's Tonight Show interns, and while he and Barrymore were on the Universal Studios lot interviewing current interns about breaking into showbiz, Ross was surprised by Leno, rolling up in a golf cart.

Leno told the interns, "Ross was my favorite intern. We had a lot of them, but he was the most annoying. That was the fun part," Entertainment Weekly says.

Later, Ross and Drew hopped into the cart and they reminisced.

During the chat, Jay revealed that once upon a time, he babysat for Barrymore, who is now 49.

"I met Drew when she was 3 years old. I was dating her aunt," Jay recalled. "She was asked to babysit, and I picked you up and bounced you on my knee," calling it, "just very funny."

"How did we never talk about that!?" Drew asked.

He didn't remember all that much about Drew at the time — "Well, you were a baby! I was the boyfriend of the babysitter. You would come in and sit and you’d make the kid laugh," he told Drew.

That said, when he saw E.T. a few years later he immediately recognized Drew as "that little girl" he once minded.

