Jason & Brittany Aldean Tell All On “Try That In A Small Town” Podcast

2024 CMT Music Awards - Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: In this image released on April 07, 2024 Jason Aldean performs on the 2024 CMT Music Awards at the University of Texas Tower on April 3, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

By Melissa

There was no topic off the table for Jason Aldean & his wife Brittany when they joined their friends on the “Try That In A Small Town” Podcast. They hit on how the two of them met (while Jason Aldean was married) and the controversy that came with that, the feud between Brittany and Maren Morris, the controversy that came with Jason Aldean’s song “Try That In A Small Town,” and more.

The main takeaway from the entire episode is that Jason Aldean loves that he can speak his mind and allow his fans to get to know him more off the stage and outside of his music.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!