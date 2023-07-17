Jason Aldean cuts Connecticut show short after suffering heat exhaustion

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Jason Aldean performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Jason Aldean was performing in Hartford, CT over the weekend when he ran off the stage 20 minutes into the show after suffering heat exhaustion.

Jason was in the middle of performing “Crazy Town” when the heat got the best of him.

Jason updated his fans on social media telling everyone that he is fine and thanked his fans for all of the well wishes after the incident.

An update on Jason Aldean at Xfinity Theatre pic.twitter.com/AazUm1jala — Xfinity Theatre (@XFINITYTheatre) July 16, 2023

Jason and his team are working on a date to reschedule the show for his fans in Connecticut.