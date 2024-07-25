January Jones, Kyle MacLachlan and more bow at A24 horror pic 'Altar'

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Prime Video (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Stephen Iervolino

Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere production company A24 announced that Mad Men alumna January Jones will be joining Fallout's Kyle MacLachlan and Oppenheimer's David Krumholtz in Altar, a new horror film.

The project hails from Westworld veteran writer Will Soodik and Egor Abramenko, the acclaimed Russian director behind the thriller Sputnik.

Plot details are under wraps, but the film, based on a short story by Philip Fracassi, "follows the summer of a young boy, forced to grow up faster than he ever imagined."

Newcomer Hudson Behling plays the youngster in the Chernin Entertainment co-production that also stars Lily Collias.

