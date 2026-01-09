January 2026 Netflix lineup: What to stream this month

New year, new movies and shows to stream on Netflix! Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix in January 2026.
- Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish Season 2: Up, down ... lost, found! Whether they’re flying a kite or looking for lost treasure, Red and Blue’s ocean adventures are always the opposite of boring.
- Love from 9 to 5: A hardworking employee and the boss’s charming son compete for the CEO position at a major underwear company, but romance threatens to sabotage them.
- My Korean Boyfriend: Five Brazilian women, each at a different stage of life and love, travel to South Korea and meet their crushes in this K-drama-inspired reality show.
- Run Away: James Nesbitt and Ruth Jones star in this twisting and turning adaptation of Harlan Coben’s bestseller about a father’s search for his runaway daughter.
- Time Flies: Fresh out of prison and low on options, two women run a fumigation business — until a shady client pulls them back into the life they fought to escape.
- 12 Years a Slave: A freeborn Black man is abducted from New York and sold into slavery in this historical drama based on the autobiography of Solomon Northup.
- 30 Minutes or Less: Two crooks planning a bank heist wind up abducting a pizza delivery driver and forcing him to commit the robbery — with a strict time limit.
- Becky: A rebellious teen fights violence with violence to defend her family when their weekend getaway is interrupted by people who have fled from prison.
- Bruno : When a runway blunder turns Brüno into a fashion outcast, he goes across the world to seek fame with his outlandish stunts in this mockumentary.
- Colombiana: After seeing Bogotá gangsters murder her parents, Cataleya Restrepo turns herself into a ruthless assassin dedicated to tracking down their killers.
- Conan the Destroyer: On a quest to retrieve a magic gem, mighty warrior Conan vanquishes hostile armies and supernatural foes with the help of a band of colorful sidekicks.
- Dawn of the Dead: When a mysterious virus leaves America overrun by flesh-eating zombies, a group of survivors bands together and shelters in a massive shopping mall.
- Despicable Me: A villainous mastermind’s plan to steal the moon from the sky veers off course when a trio of orphans looking for a dad capture his heart instead.
- Despicable Me 2: More gadgets, more Minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil.
- District 9: After years of segregation and forced labor, a race of stranded aliens enlists in a resistance movement spearheaded by a rogue government agent.
- Dune: On a harsh desert planet that yields a galactic empire’s most valuable resource, a noble family’s young heir must prove himself amid growing treachery.
- Erin Brockovich: After unearthing a corporate attempt to cover up deadly water contamination, a tenacious single mother fights to seek justice for a suffering community.
- Falling Skies Seasons 1-5: A professor uses his knowledge of military history to strike back against aliens who have devastated Earth, killed his wife, and kidnapped his son.
- Forever My Girl: Years after leaving his fiancée at the altar to pursue fame and fortune, a young musician returns home hoping to win her back.
- Free Solo: A documentary crew films pro climber Alex Honnold as he tackles his lifelong dream: climbing the 3,000-foot El Capitan rock formation without any gear.
- Ghostbusters: Answer the Call: When ghosts swarm Manhattan, four smart women form a paranormal elimination squad to hunt down the malevolent apparitions and stop an apocalypse.
- Green Room: At the end of their low-budget tour, a punk band accepts a gig at an isolated rural club, only to discover that their hosts are neo-Nazis.
- Harry and the Hendersons: When the Hendersons accidentally run over a strange Bigfoot-type animal, they decide to take the friendly “Harry” home and adopt him as a pet.
- Hellboy: This fast-paced action flick tells the story of Hellboy, a charismatic demon who uses his fearsome powers to help America fight Earth’s darkest evils.
- Johnny Mnemonic: In a future ruled by corporations, a courier transports data stored in his brain. But when his mission gets intercepted, he must race to save his mind.
- Just Go With It: After spending years pretending to be married, an unattached plastic surgeon meets The One — and enlists his assistant to pose as his soon-to-be ex-wife.
- Lone Survivor: In the mountains of Afghanistan, a Navy SEAL fights for survival after his team’s top-secret mission is compromised. Based on a true story.
- Man on Fire: Hired to guard a young girl in Mexico City, a retired CIA operative with a dark past will stop at nothing to rescue her from a kidnapping ring.
- Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life: The no-holds-barred Pythons explore the various facets of life — from procreation to the clang of a death knell — in their usual irreverent fashion.
- My Girl: During a summer of profound changes, a spirited 11-year-old girl turns to her best friend for support when her widowed dad falls for someone new.
- Only the Brave: While others flee fires, the Granite Mountain Hotshots run toward them. A fateful blaze forges an elite firefighting team of heroes in this true tale.
- Pitch Perfect: It’s a musical showdown when Beca joins an a cappella group and revamps their stodgy style to take on a singing squad of men in a university competition.
- Priscilla: When 14-year-old Priscilla meets rock ’n’ roll star Elvis Presley, their immediate connection sparks a passionate but complicated romance.
- Twins: Separated at birth after a genetic experiment gone awry, long-lost twin brothers reunite in this comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.
- Wild Things: Desire, greed and manipulation swirl around two teens and a high school guidance counselor during a twist-filled police investigation in a resort town.
- Found Seasons 1-2: As her crisis management firm searches for missing people, Gabi demands help from a secret source: her own former kidnapper, now captive in her basement.
- Land of Sin: When a teenager goes missing, a detective with personal ties to the case joins a tense investigation that reveals fierce loyalties and old family feuds.
- The Following Seasons 1-3: A former FBI agent is pulled back into service when a serial killer escapes death row — only to uncover that the fugitive has built a devoted following.
- RAW Live on Netflix every Monday: WWE’s groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every week.
- Pokemon Horizons: Season 3: Rising Hope: A year after the events in Laqua, Liko and Roy — joined by Dot and Ult — investigate a mysterious pink mist harming Pokémon across all regions.
- 11.22.63: A teacher travels back in time to stop JFK’s assassination, but altering history proves more dangerous than he imagined. Based on the Stephen King novel.
- Marcello Hernandez: American Boy: In his debut Netflix special, SNL’s Marcello Hernández shares his Latino roots, from unhinged family dance-offs to his mom’s unforgettable life lessons.
- Unlocked: A Jail Experiment Season 2: At an Arizona correctional facility, a sheriff implements a bold experiment to grant incarcerated men more agency in this eye-opening reality series.
- His & Hers: Two estranged spouses — one a cop, the other a news reporter — compete to solve a murder case in which each believes the other is a prime suspect.
- Love is Blind: Germany: A new group of singles arrives for the ultimate dating experiment: finding true love and long-lasting commitment without being able to see each other.
- Alpha Males: The woes of masculinity continue as the four friends grapple with fatherhood, faith, and AI lovers — while seeking a man cave with no constraints.
- People We Meet on Vacation: Poppy’s a free spirit. Alex loves a plan. After years of summer vacations, these polar-opposite pals wonder if they could be a perfect romantic match.
- Prodigal Son Seasons 1-2: A gifted criminal profiler juggles his work for the NYPD, a fragile family relationship, and the consequences of having a serial killer father.
- The Boyfriend Season 2: In snowy Hokkaido, new friendships and romances unfold as a fresh group of men navigates first love, unrequited crushes, and feelings left on ice.
- Veronica Mars Seasons 1-3: Veronica Mars is only 17, but she’s learning to solve crimes like a seasoned detective. Her first big mission: find whoever murdered her best friend.
- Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials: When a lavish country house party ends in murder, a witty young aristocrat sets out to solve the mystery in this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel.
- Bone Lake: Forced to share a secluded mansion with a mysterious couple, Diego and Sage find their romantic getaway ensnared in a web of lust, terror, and bloodshed.
- Love Through a Prism: In early 1900s London, a young Japanese woman enrolls in a famous art school, only to be surprised when a rivalry with a gifted classmate becomes romance.
- The Upshaws Part 7: As Regina makes a run for office and Bennie’s garage falls on hard times, the Upshaws will always find a way to keep it real, loud, and full of love.
- To Love, To Lose: A star-crossed romance seals the fate of two families when a woman trying to save her family restaurant falls for the surly heir of a debt collector.
- Can This Love Be Translated?: The emotions of a celebrity and her interpreter get lost in translation as they travel the world filming a TV show. Will love find its own language?
- The Rip: Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.
- Just a Dash Seasons 1-3: Over-the-top and unfiltered, celebrity chef Matty Matheson whips up global comfort foods on a culinary adventure that’s equal parts lessons and laughs.
- Star Search: Bigger talent. Higher stakes. Your vote. The iconic competition series returns for a new generation — live. The search is on.
- Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart: In 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted at knifepoint from her bed. Her survival story and the search for suspects unfold in this documentary.
- Cosmic Princess Kaguya!: Iroha’s life gets knocked off its orbit when Kaguya, a carefree runaway from the Moon, moves in and convinces her to perform in a virtual world together.
- Finding Her Edge: To save her family’s rink, a former skater returns to the ice with an exciting new partner while holding onto feelings for her old one — her first love.
- Skyscraper Live: World-famous free solo climber Alex Honnold attempts to ascend one of the planet’s tallest skyscrapers in a high-stakes live event from Taipei.
- The Big Fake: An aspiring artist becomes a master forger for criminal gangs lurking in the underbelly of 1970s Rome in this drama film inspired by true events.
- Mike Epps: Delusional: Comedy superstar Mike Epps returns to the stage for his fifth Netflix stand-up special, Delusional. With his signature charm and sharp humor, Epps delivers a fresh set packed with big laughs and memorable moments, sharing hilarious and unfiltered stories of how a little delusion and a lot of hustle made him a star.
- Bridgerton Season 4, Part 1: The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.
- Southland Seasons 1-5: Shot with gritty realism on the streets of LA, this hard-hitting procedural follows the daily grind of a group of veteran detectives and beat cops.
- The Queen of Flow Season 3: Love, music, and a growing family have kept Yeimy and Charly busy in their years of peace — until a devastating event threatens to destroy it all.
- Sandokan Season 1: Pirate captain Sandokan and his crew fight to protect the Dayak people from the clutches of the British Empire in 19th–century Southeast Asia.
- Rizzoli & Isles Seasons 1-7: Detective Jane Rizzoli and medical examiner Maura Isles, who are polar opposites but best friends, solve some of Boston’s most baffling murder cases.