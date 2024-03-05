Jake Gyllenhaal honors Patrick Swayze ahead of 'Road House' debut

Jake Gyllenhaal paid tribute to the late Patrick Swayze ahead of the release of the Road House remake, which premieres later this month.

In an Instagram post shared Sunday, March 3, featuring a throwback photo of Gyllenhaal and Swayze together, Gyllenhaal, 43, reflected on the time he and Swayze, who died of pancreatic cancer in September 2009, worked together during the filming of their 2001 thriller, Donnie Darko.

"I've been thinking back about my time working with Patrick on Donnie Darko, and rewatching this great man in the original Road House plus so many other films. I've never stopped being a fan," he wrote in the caption, noting that Swayze "was such a talent," and adding, "I continue to have so much respect and admiration for what he put out and into the world."

"I'll never forget his kindness to me when I was starting out -- he didn't have to take the time, but he always did," he continued. "We've made a different RH this time around, but hoping it's one he would've had fun watching!"

The tribute comes just weeks prior to the premiere of the 1989 classic remake, in which Gyllenhaal plays the main character, Dalton.

The "reimagined take" follows the story of an ex-UFC fighter who gains employment as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, "but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise," according to Amazon Studios.

The original 1989 Road House saw Swayze playing a smooth talking, hard-hitting bouncer.

In addition to Gyllenhaal, the Douglas Liman-directed movie also stars Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo and UFC icon Conor McGregor.

Road House is available to stream on Prime Video beginning March 21.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.