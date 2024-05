2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) ERNEST performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

How sweet are these photos from last night at the Opry with Ernest and his family!

“They used to have the Opry at the Ryman, but last night we had Ryman at the Opry.” -Ernest