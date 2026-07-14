Issa Rae announces tour celebrating 10th anniversary of 'Insecure'

Issa Rae is reuniting with members of the Insecure cast to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the HBO series.

Insecure, which ran for five seasons from 2016 to 2021, follows Issa Dee (Issa Rae) and Molly Carter (Yvonne Orji), "two modern-day Black women and all of their tribulations," as per HBO Max.

According to a press release, Insecure: The 10th Anniversary Tour will bring Issa and showrunner Prentice Penny together for "candid conversations, untold stories and unforgettable moments." They'll be joined by Yvonne, Jay Ellis and Natasha Rothwell on select dates.

The tour was announced on Instagram with a video that opens with Issa and Prentice seemingly wrapping up a recording session. As they scroll through their phones, Prentice randomly asks Issa if she'd be interested in going on tour.

"Yeah, OK," Issa replies.

"Cool," Prentice responds. "I mean ... bool."

The video then shifts to a group chat with the cast. Issa begins the thread, writing, "It's been 10 years! Insecure tour?"

"I am so down for this!" Jay replies, while Yvonne adds, "Oh I've BEEN waiting."

Natasha then chimes in, writing, "You know what this?" before sending a GIF that reads, "Growth."

The clip then cuts to the four cast members, with Yvonne saying, "It's Insecure, but we're very secure now."

"Come see us on tour," Issa says. The video ends with a poster displaying the tour dates and cities.

The Insecure tour kicks off Sept. 10 at The Met in Philadelphia and wraps Oct. 8 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood.

A Citi presale begins Wednesday at noon local time, with additional presales scheduled throughout the week.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday at noon local time via Livenation.com.

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